Players from the islands continue to make an impact during week 4 of the 2020 NFL season

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Week four of the 2020 NFL season has been unlike any other, with the effects of having a season during a pandemic starting to show.
All throughout the week, players and staff of the Tennessee Titans tested positive for COVID-19, including Saint Louis alumni Kamalei Correa — in total there are 20 positive cases within the Titans organization, which prompted the NFL to move their week four game against fellow former Crusader Tyson Alualu and the Pittsburgh Steelers to later in the season.
As one COVID storm was occurring, another one had the potential to start, with New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton testing positive on Saturday, prompting the league to test all Patriot personnel and move their game with the Kansas City Chiefs to Monday night — the Chiefs practice squad quarterback and Pearl City native Jordan Ta’amu, also tested positive for COVID-19.
Moving to the Windy City, where Punahou graduate DeForest Buckner and the Indianapolis Colts faced the Chicago Bears, Buckner had three tackles on the day along with three QB hits and a pass deflection, as his defense held the Bears to only 28 rushing yards.
Former Rainbow Warrior and Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez banged 5 punts during Sunday’s game for a long of 60 yards — the Colts would beat the Bears 19-11.
Down in Miami, it is still not ‘Tua time’ quite yet, as the Dolphins drop to 0-4 with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick at the helm, losing to the Seattle Seahawks 31-23 — former Kamehameha linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, logged 3 tackles for the 'Fins in the loss.
Sunday night was capped off with a game between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. Kauai native and Eagles offensive lineman Nate Herbig made his fourth consecutive start, slowly becoming one of the Eagles key blockers, allowing only one sack this season — the Eagles would best the 'Niners 25-20.
Here’s a look at how other players around the league fared in week four:
Former Rainbow Warrior Jahlani Tavai, logged one tackle for the Detroit Lions in their 35-29 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Punahou graduate Kaimi Fairbairn, was perfect on Sunday for the Houston Texans, going three-for-three on field goals and two-for-two on extra points in their 31-23 loss to the Minnesota Vikings — Maui native Hercules Mata’afa was active for the Vikings, but did not log any statistics.
Former Kahuku teammates Alohi Gilman and Bradlee Anae, were both active for their respective teams — Gilman logging his first tackle for the Los Angeles Chargers, while Anae had no statistics for the Dallas Cowboys.
Week four caps off on Monday night with the rescheduled Patriots-Chiefs game on KGMB and the Falcons-Packers game on ESPN.
