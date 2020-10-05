PacWest conference aims for January return to competition

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two months after the PacWest initially postponed their fall sports season, the Conference took the first steps to resuming competition last week, by outlining a plan to start playing at the beginning of 2021.
On Friday, the PacWest Executive Board voted unanimously on two recommendations presented by the conference athletic directors.
The Board agreed that all conference competitions would start no earlier than January 2021 — pushing the start of men’s and women’s basketball from the winter to the spring.
The other recommendation approved by the board, allowed the immediate resumption of the non-championship segment of spring sports that are deemed low contact/risk by the NCAA — sports like golf, tennis or track and field.
Resuming those sports are subject to the approval of the member schools and their local health guidelines.
“For any competition to begin, it will need to be allowable under guidelines set by local, county, state, and federal authorities, as well as the NCAA,” PacWest Commissioner Bob Hogue said in a statement. “We have previously delayed the start of conference competition in fall sports until the winter/spring semester, and now the same goes for our winter sports of men’s and women’s basketball. Our desire is to create a safe and healthy environment for all of our student-athletes.”
The conference is currently working on the schedule for all of their 15 sponsored sports, which is to be contained within a four-month window that will start in January — with room to allow flexibility for institutions to schedule non-conference play prior to the start of the conference season, if the member school chooses to do so.
Finalized schedules are expected to be announced for each sport in the coming weeks, with details of specific start dates and length of schedule to coincide with the announcement.
In the next few months, the Executive Board will continue to meet to finalize the ultimate plans for the PacWest’s safe return to play.
Chaminade, Hawaii Pacific University and UH Hilo are all members of the PacWest Conference and compete in the majority of the 15 sponsored sports.
