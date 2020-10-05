MPD: Alcohol a factor in near-fatal moped crash in Kihei

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A near-fatal moped crash sent a Kihei resident to the hospital Sunday night.
Maui police said around 8:20 p.m., the 45-year-old moped rider was heading south on South Kihei Road. As he neared Alanui Ke Alii, he slammed into the rear of a silver Hyundai Accent sedan.
Police say the Hyundai, occupied by a 50-year-old woman, was parked legally in a marked stall on the shoulder of the road.
The moped rider was thrown and suffered life-threatening injuries. The woman inside the Hyundai was not injured.
The moped rider was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition. Officials say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
Authorities also said that alcohol was an apparent factor in the crash.
To date, Maui County has had six traffic fatalities this year, compared to 16 at the same time last year.
