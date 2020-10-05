Monday is Hawaii’s voter registration deadline. Here’s how to sign up

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With less than a month to go until the general election, the city’s Elections Division is reminding potential voters that the state’s voter registration deadline is Monday, October 5, 2020 ― though there are some back-up options available if you fail to turn in your application in time.
City officials say that a current and valid Hawaii State Driver’s License or Hawaii State ID card are required to use the state’s online voter registration system, or to request an absentee ballot.
You can click here to register to vote in Hawaii, or use the following link: https://olvr.hawaii.gov/
That website also allows you to update your existing voter registration information of change your voter registration address.
You can also download a paper application, which will have to be submitted to your county clerk’s officer, by clicking here to access the application.
The state is also holding voter registration events across the state on Monday. Remember to bring a government-issued ID and to wear a mask if attending one of the following events:
- On Oahu, voters can head to Aloha Stadium between 7:45 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
- On Kauai, you can sign up at the office of the Kauai County Clerk between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
- On Maui, voters can sign up at the Kahului Shopping Center from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- On Hawaii Island, residents can sign up between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at one of three separate locations: the parking lot of the county building in Hilo, the Malama Market in Pahoa, and the Safeway store in Kona.
The state also began offering same-day voter registration services during the mid-term election in 2018, in an effort to boost Hawaii’s typically dismal voter turnout.
Since Hawaii has transitioned to a mostly mail-in balloting system, same-day registration services will only be available at Voter Service Centers in each county.
