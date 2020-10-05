Is trick-or-treating safe this year? Hawaii’s leaders disagree

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Halloween nears, there’s debate about whether it’s safe to go trick-or-treating.
The mayor says it’s OK for kids to go door to door. Lt. Gov. Josh Green disagrees.
Green said this is the year to celebrate Halloween at home.
“Some of these holidays we may revisit earlier next year the ones that got away,” he said. “I think if trick-or-treating could compromise opening our economy, we probably shouldn’t do it this year.”
Green says social distancing is difficult when it comes to trick-or-treating.
He suggests the city postpone the holiday to next year.
But Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell says it can be safe, by limiting groups to five or less, wearing face masks, and being careful about how candy is handled.
“People have talked about perhaps drive-by trick-or-treating where your child is in the car, they’re in the backseat with the window down they drive by the house you hold out a tray so it’s not in a bag and you take your candy and move on to the next house,” Caldwell said.
Some Oahu communities have announced drive thru trick-or-treating and haunted houses.
The CDC is advising Americans to stay home on Halloween and engage in low-risk activities, like pumpkin carving, a scary movie night, or a scavenger hunt.
