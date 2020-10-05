How massive have the California wildfires been? You can now use the Hawaiian Islands for scale

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The total area of land burned by wildfires in California this year has surpassed four million acres, more than double the previous record, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
And the Associated Press reported Monday that the state was reporting its first-ever gigafire ― the August Complex fire, in Northern California, which has already burned more than 1 million acres and is believed to be the largest in California history.
But for those who may have trouble visualizing acreage, just how much land has burned in California during the latest bout of wildfires?
Consider that four million acres is roughly 6,250 square miles, or about 4% of the total land area of California, which is the third-largest state in the U.S., behind Alaska and Texas.
The more than 6,000 square miles of land burned by wildfires in California this year take up more land area than the entire states of Rhode Island (1,544 square miles), Delaware (2,488 square miles) or Connecticut (5,543 square miles).
Hawaii’s four largest islands ― Hawaii Island, Maui, Oahu and Kauai ― total about 5,900 square miles in size, meaning you could fit the state’s four-largest islands inside the land area that has been burned by the California wildfires.
The August Complex fire, which alone takes up nearly 1,600 square miles, is larger than Oahu, Kauai and Maui.
California authorities say there have been 31 deaths because of the wildfires this year, and more than 8,400 buildings have been destroyed. Officials said Monday that the August Complex fire was just 54% contained.
