Hirono tests negative for coronavirus, accuses Republicans of being “hell-bent” on moving forward with Supreme Court confirmation

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are two things literally colliding right now on Capitol Hill; the growing outbreak and a contentious upcoming political battle over the confirmation of a Supreme Court nominee.
U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono spoke to Hawaii News Now from her DC apartment about the coronavirus crisis engulfing the Presidency and the U-S Senate where at least 3 senators have tested positive including 2 in the judiciary committee that she sits on.
“So out of an abundance of caution I got tested this morning. I am negative, but I’m self-monitoring because I’m being very careful cautious,” said Hirono.
Hirono says she was not sitting near Senators Lee and Tillis who tested positive, but the hearing went on for hours. She says that’s a concern since on Monday CDC guidance says the virus can linger in the air and infect people more than six feet apart in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. Hirono hasn’t been told to quarantine, but she has been working from home since last Thursday.
Hirono is at higher risk due to her cancer battle.
“I’m not going through active treatment right now, but I still have stage four cancer so I’m being monitored,” said Hirono.
The last judiciary hearing was on Thursday and the next one scheduled next week Monday on the confirmation of Supreme court nominee Amy Conney Barrett.
“They are risking exposing us to the virus,” said Hirono.
“I think it’s unconscionable, but they are hell bent on doing this why because they fear they are going to lose this election,” said Hirono.
“This body will not cease to function just because democrats are afraid they may lose a vote,” Mitch McConnell, Senate Majority Leader.
Republicans say they’re successfully fighting the pandemic and doing the people’s business.
“We’ve had months of experience governing this way while protecting the health and safety in the Senate here,” said McConnell.
But Hirono warns if another judiciary committee member tests positive, all bets are off.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.