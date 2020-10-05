Gunman holds workers at gunpoint, ransacks safe at Kapolei fast food eatery

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are on the hunt for a a gunman who forced his way into the McDonald’s at Kapolei Shopping Center early Monday and got away with everything in the safe.
It happened shortly after midnight.
The restaurant had been closed about a half hour when an employee stepped outside to take out the trash. Witnesses say the worker was rushed by a man who put a gun to his head and forced him inside.
“It’s scary,” said Kuulei DeCosta.
The cashier had just clocked out and was having a bite to eat when she heard someone in the back of the restaurant screaming for everyone to get down.
“It was just one person,” she said. “And he had a big gun. They said it was like a revolver.”
DeCosta says the gunman marched her co-workers through the kitchen.
“He put the gun to his head and told him to carry a bag,” she said. “He told everybody to get on the floor. But he didn’t see me and my other two coworkers so we just ran out.”
While one of them called 911, the gunmen ransacked the safe.
Police sources say money and drawers from the cash registers were strewn across the floor of the kitchen. Still shaken, DeCosta hopes police will have enough evidence to make a quick arrest.
But for now she’s just thankful everyone’s OK.
“Someone could’ve so easily gotten shot. Thank God nobody did,” she said.
Witnesses described the suspect as chubby, and dressed in all black. He used a black shirt with a pink floral design to cover his face.
If you have any information on the robbery, call police.
