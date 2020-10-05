Green: Second COVID-19 test not necessary for trans-Pacific travelers

“People who want us to do a second test ― and I totally agree, doing a second test safely, if you don’t mandate quarantine, will work. Basically we will have a tiny number of people coming in positive, but we have to wear mask,” said Lt. Gov. Green. “If the mayors want to stop the spread of the virus, they should get our mask-wearing rate up. If we raise our mask rate, we will not have spread. That’s the safe way to do it.”