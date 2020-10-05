Green: Second COVID-19 test not necessary for trans-Pacific travelers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s lieutenant governor on Monday dismissed calls from county leaders calling for stricter protocols before the state implements its pre-travel testing program next week, saying many of their concerns ― including those surrounding inter-island travel ― were ‘fear-based.’
Lt. Gov. Josh Green has spearheaded the state’s efforts to implement a pre-travel testing program that intends to serve as a shot in the arm for Hawaii’s tourism industry, allowing visitors to avoid quarantine by producing a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of travel to Hawaii.
But in recent weeks, the mayors of Maui County and Kauai have urged the state to implement a second test, taken upon arrival in Hawaii, as part of that process. Travelers would, presumably, be required to quarantine while awaiting the results of the second test ― a dealbreaker, according to Lt. Gov. Green.
“Honestly, if you do mandate people stay in quarantine, four, fix, six days after getting to Hawaii, no one will come to Hawaii,” Lt. Gov. Green said. “If they want to make their recommendation, that’s a more honest discussion.”
The second test, according to Green, wouldn’t make nearly as much of an impact on reducing the spread of COVID-19 as increasing mask-wearing rates statewide.
“People who want us to do a second test ― and I totally agree, doing a second test safely, if you don’t mandate quarantine, will work. Basically we will have a tiny number of people coming in positive, but we have to wear mask,” said Lt. Gov. Green. “If the mayors want to stop the spread of the virus, they should get our mask-wearing rate up. If we raise our mask rate, we will not have spread. That’s the safe way to do it.”
Speaking on Hawaii News Now Sunrise, the lieutenant governor also discussed an aspect of the state’s tourism plan that has continued to draw the ire of local residents: the absence of a way to safely reopen inter-island travel without quarantining.
“That’s between the mayors and the governor,” Green said, when asked how it was possible that trans-Pacific travel to the neighbor islands had been figured out before inter-island flights. "I put this plan out long ago. Why they are still doing this is because of fear. They are afraid, and it’s natural. It’s natural to be afraid of spread.
“Basically, it is a fear-based position,” Green added. “If we are not comfortable opening up our economy safely, and we have to delay all the way until May, because we will not have a vaccine, then there will be incredible consequences.”
