Forecast: Weak trade winds hold through Wednesday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds will hold through Monday. The trades will weaken to light to moderate levels Tuesday through Wednesday as a disturbance sets up north of the state. A slight uptick in trade wind speeds is due back on Thursday into the weekend. Showers will favor windward and mauka areas during the overnight and early morning hours through the period, with a stray shower reaching leeward sections from time to time. There is the potential for some increase in deep moisture associated with old frontal remnants and/or the remnants of east Pacific tropical cyclone Marie late next weekend.