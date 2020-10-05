Forecast: Weak trade winds hold through Wednesday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds will hold through Monday. The trades will weaken to light to moderate levels Tuesday through Wednesday as a disturbance sets up north of the state. A slight uptick in trade wind speeds is due back on Thursday into the weekend. Showers will favor windward and mauka areas during the overnight and early morning hours through the period, with a stray shower reaching leeward sections from time to time. There is the potential for some increase in deep moisture associated with old frontal remnants and/or the remnants of east Pacific tropical cyclone Marie late next weekend.
A small northerly swell is expected to begin arriving through early to mid week. East-facing shores will experience increased surf today in response to the arrival of longer period east swells associated with Tropical Cyclone Marie. Early week eastern-facing shoreline surf could approach advisory levels. A new south swell is due Monday with below advisory level wave heights.
