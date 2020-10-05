Another set of Maui businesses, including movie theaters, set to reopen on Tuesday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - More businesses and community fixtures across Maui County are preparing to reopen on Tuesday, according to Mayor Mike Victorino.
Under guidelines that were approved by Gov. David Ige last week, movie theaters, bowling alleys and commercial event operators will be allowed to resume operations, with some restrictions.
Movie theaters, for example, need to get written authorization from the county, and outdoor events like luaus and weddings will need to abide by a set of coronavirus guidelines that has been set forth by the mayor’s office.
A maximum of 100 people, including staff members, will be allowed.
Ocean-related sports and activities will also be allowed to resume, and county-operated tennis and basketball courts will re-open until 8 p.m. daily. No changes are being made to county park and beach park operations, which are already open.
Just 11 new confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported across Maui County over the last two weeks, and there were just 33 active cases as of Sunday.
“These are very encouraging numbers and much of it is thanks to our residents and community for wearing their masks, avoiding large gatherings and keeping physical distance," Mayor Victorino said in a statement. "We will need everyone’s continued effort to keep our cases down and push our local economic recovery.”
70 new cases of coronavirus were reported statewide on Sunday, raising the state’s total to 12,804 over the entirety of the pandemic.
