With army of volunteers, Meals and Wheels works to keep up with ‘exponentially’ higher demand

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Meals on Wheels saw a spike in demand when the COVID-19 pandemic began — and all these months later demand remains high.
Reid Yasunaga, director of food service at Lanakila Pacific, said the nonprofit is serving 40% more meals today than it was at the beginning of the year. “The need for food to homebound seniors has risen exponentially," he said, adding need has keep them busy even though school contracts are down.
Over the summer, Lanakila Pacific also participated in the DOE’s grab-and-go sites.
“YMCA, Boys and Girls Club, they all helped participate in this so we can get food out to the community," said Yasunaga. “So, it help offset costs we normally would have during the school year.”
Yasunaga says they have boosted their safety efforts to protect their volunteers — and the people they serve. "We’ve installed curtains throughout our kitchen, face shields or sneeze guards that cover the food,” said Yasunaga. “Timers go off every 30 minutes to wipe down all of our high touch surface areas.”
Yasunaga said they also haven’t seen a drop in sales in their baked goods, which are sold at Times Super Market and Marukai Wholesale. The proceeds from those sales help fund the non-profit.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.