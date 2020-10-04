State reports 6 additional COVID-19 fatalities, 70 new cases

By HNN Staff | October 4, 2020 at 12:02 PM HST - Updated October 4 at 12:06 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is reporting six additional COVID-19 fatalities on Sunday, pushing the death toll from the virus in the islands to 159.

Meanwhile, the state said 70 new COVID-19 cases were reported statewide.

The new infections were out of 1,963 tests conducted, a positivity rate of 3.6%.

With the new cases, the statewide total now stands at 12,804.

The state said 2,202 remain “active,” or not yet released from isolation.

They come on the heels of a significant increase in the death toll on Saturday: Eleven additional fatalities were reported, including eight that happened between Aug. 15 and Sept. 15.

