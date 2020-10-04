Forecast: Lighter trades may allow for some afternoon cloud buildups

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lighter trade winds are expected Monday, which could result in afternoon sea breezes for sheltered leeward areas and nighttime land breezes through Wednesday. The airmass is a little drier, so expect afternoon clouds and isolated pop-up showers. The trade winds will still bring in some light passing showers for windward areas. Winds should pick up again Thursday.
The trade winds are currently strong enough for a small craft advisory to be posted for the usual windier waters around Maui County and Hawaii island. In surf, the north swell is on the way down, with a small boost arriving Wednesday. Surf for east shores is expected to rise close to advisory levels as a swell from Hurricane Marie reaches the islands. South shore surf will remain small.
