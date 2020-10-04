Community helps manapua man after truck catches fire

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a lunch wagon that caught on fire in Kalihi Sunday morning.
Fire officials were alerted of the fire on Makuakane Street at around 9 a.m.
The truck belonged to a longtime manapua man in Kalihi.
According to the manapua man’s neighbor, Isabel Miranda, he has been running his business for nearly 20 years. Miranda said he takes his truck out every day and spends a lot of time at home repairing it himself.
She adds that many recognize him for not only his food, but also his character.
People in the community are raising money to help the manapua man get back on his feet.
“Every time I bring friends over they’re like oh, he’s your neighbor and I’m like yeah, you know, he’s awesome, I love his noodles, I love his pork hash,” said Miranda.
“People think that he’s a really nice person and when I started reaching out to people a lot of people were like he was such a major part of my childhood and I’ll definitely contribute.”
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Although the manapua man did not want to speak on camera, he told Hawaii News Now he is working to get a new wagon.
