Carnival cancels most 2020 US cruises, including those to Hawaii, as CDC extends ban

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Carnival Cruise Line is canceling most voyages in the US through the end of the year, including trips to Hawaii.
The move comes after the CDC extended a no-sail order for cruises in US waters through the end of the month.
Carnival’s rival Norwegian Cruise Line said it’s holding out hope it’ll be able to restart operations in November — and isn’t shutting down all operations just yet.
“As we have said throughout this pause, our return to operations will be gradual and phased in,” Carnival President Christine Duffy said in a statement.
The CDC said it knows of 3,689 reported coronavirus cases and 41 deaths linked to cruises in U.S. waters between March and September. The agency said that is likely an undercount.
Even before the CDC announced its decision, the cruise industry had voluntarily suspended U.S. sailings through Oct. 31.
Carnival rival Norwegian Cruise Line said Thursday that it hasn’t canceled any scheduled cruises and remains optimistic it can resume U.S. operations soon. Norwegian is listing November cruises from Florida to the Bahamas and New York to Bermuda on its website.
