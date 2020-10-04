2 care center residents dead as Hilo facility deals with COVID-19 outbreak

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Two residents of a Hilo care center have died after contracting COVID-19, according to facility officials.
A statement released today by the Life Care Center of Hilo says 30 cases have so far been confirmed from within their community; 23 residents and 7 associates.
The two deaths were reported over the weekend.
In a statement, the facility says “Our hearts are broken. They were loved by our associates who cared for them and a blessing in the lives of the many people they touched during their time at Life Care Center of Hilo.”
As of the latest update, 16 of the 21 active resident cases are being treated at the facility, with 5 being transported off-site for medical attention.
Staff and residents will be regularly tested twice a week until further notice.
