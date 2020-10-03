Still hot and humid, but drier trade winds are pushing back in

Hot and muggy weather with a chance of heavy showers will continue for the western half of the state, while drier trade winds are pushing in from the east for Hawaii island and Maui County. The Garden Isle will have the highest chance of the heavy showers, with a weak surface trough just to the west of the state. Overall, the entire state could still see some afternoon clouds and pop-up showers as we transition back to trade wind weather
High pressure building to the north will increase the trade winds Saturday night into Sunday, which will lower the humidity levels. Trade winds are forecast to remain light to moderate through Tuesday. On Wednesday, winds will become light and variable again as another front moves in from the northwest. However, the airmass should be more stable, so while we’re expecting land and sea breezes, we shouldn’t have heavy showers in the afternoons.
In surf, the north swell should hold steady before gradually lowering Sunday and Monday. East shores exposed to the swell will also see elevated surf through the weekend, before a long-period swell generated by Hurricane Maria arrives Sunday night. East shore waves could reach advisory levels, especially for the eastern end of the state. Surf along south shores will remain small this weekend, with a long-period swell expected Monday through the middle of next week.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.