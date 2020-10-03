State reports 11 additional COVID-19 fatalities; 8 happened in previous weeks

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state reported 11 additional COVID-19 fatalities on Saturday, eight of which happened weeks ago and were added after health officials received updated information.
All of the fatalities were on Oahu. They push the death toll of the virus in Hawaii to 153.
The state Health Department said the eight fatalities happened between Aug. 15 and Sept. 15 and were “recently validated and classified as those records became available.”
“COVID-19 deaths are officially reported as records are obtained, reviewed, validated, and the deaths are classified for state and national reporting,” the state added, in a news release.
The deaths were:
- Three men, ages 50-59 years, all of whom were hospitalized.
- One man, who was between 70-79 years old and hospitalized.
- One man who was older than 80 and died at home.
- Three other men who were older than 80 and hospitalized.
- One woman, between the ages of 60 and 69, and was hospitalized.
- Two women older than 80. Both of whom were hospitalized.
Meanwhile, the state reported 133 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
Of those, 87 were on Oahu, 43 were on the Big Island and three were on Maui. The new cases push the statewide total for cases to 12,735. The state said 2,166 remain “active,” or not yet released from isolation.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
Oahu
- 11,452 total cases
- 9,363 released from isolation
- 784 required hospitalization
- 128 deaths
Hawaii County
- 795 total cases
- 630 released from isolation
- 42 required hospitalization
- 15 deaths
Maui County
- 394 total cases
- 366 released from isolation
- 56 required hospitalization
- 9 deaths
Kauai
- 59 total cases
- 56 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
Out-of-state
- 34 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 1 death
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.