Police investigate fatal traffic crash in Wahiawa

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are investigating a single-car crash in Wahiawa on Saturday that left a 21-year-old man dead.
The incident happened about 1 p.m. on Kamehameha Highway.
Police said the man was driving a black BMW south on the highway when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway.
The driver, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said it appears speed is a factor in the crash. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were involved.
The traffic fatality is the 40th on Oahu so far this year. That’s the same number at this time in 2019.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.