Police: Driver intentionally swerved into lane to hit motorcyclists
By HNN Staff | October 3, 2020 at 4:45 PM HST - Updated October 3 at 4:45 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are looking for a driver who they say intentionally swerved into a lane to hit three motorcyclists on the H-1 Freeway on Friday night.

The incident happened about 9 p.m. in the westbound lanes of H-1 near the Ward Avenue overpass.

Three motorcyclists were thrown off their bikes, and one was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police did not immediately provide a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

