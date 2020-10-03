Police: Driver intentionally swerved into lane to hit motorcyclists

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are looking for a driver who they say intentionally swerved into a lane to hit three motorcyclists on the H-1 Freeway on Friday night.
The incident happened about 9 p.m. in the westbound lanes of H-1 near the Ward Avenue overpass.
Three motorcyclists were thrown off their bikes, and one was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Police did not immediately provide a description of the suspect’s vehicle.
