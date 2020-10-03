Less muggy, fewer showers as trade winds rebuild

Trade winds are returning and will strengthen Sunday, but will weaken somewhat Monday as a trough forms to the northeast, followed by an approaching weak cold front. Trade winds will remain on the light side and could result in afternoon sea breezes for leeward areas sheltered from the wind. Bottom line is we could see a hybrid pattern, with some windward showers during the mornings and afternoon clouds and a chance of showers leeward during the afternoons.
At the beach, the current north swell will keep surf on the higher side through the weekend. East-facing shores will get a boost Sunday night through the middle of the week, thanks to a long-period swell from Hurricane Marie, now some 1,800 miles east of Hilo. Surf along south shores will remain small, but we could get a late-season, long-period swell Monday through the middle of the coming week.
