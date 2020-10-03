Forecast: Still hot and humid, but trade winds pushing back in

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hot and muggy weather with a chance of heavy showers will continue for the western half of the state, while drier trade winds are pushing in from the east for Hawaii island and Maui County. The Garden Isle will have the highest chance of the heavy showers, with a weak surface trough just to the west of the state. Overall, the entire state could still see some afternoon clouds and pop-up showers as we transition back to trade wind weather