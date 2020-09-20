Forecast: Slightly cooler with the trade winds here throughout the week! Nice October weather!

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Good evening! Light to moderate trade winds will prevail through the week, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mountain areas each day. The best chance for showers will be through the overnight and early morning hours as pockets of moisture move through. A few leeward showers can’t be ruled out through the afternoon hours each day where localized sea breezes develop. A slight increase in rainfall chances will be possible by the end of the upcoming weekend as remnant moisture associated with Tropical Storm Marie approaches and moves into the area.