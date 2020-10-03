Forecast: Fewer showers, less muggy as trade winds return

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds are returning and will strengthen Sunday, but will weaken somewhat Monday as a trough forms to the northeast, followed by an approaching weak cold front. Trade winds will remain on the light side and could result in afternoon sea breezes for leeward areas sheltered from the wind. Bottom line is we could see a hybrid pattern, with some windward showers during the mornings and afternoon clouds and a chance of showers leeward during the afternoons.