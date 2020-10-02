Here’s how you can help scientists monitor the health of Hawaii corals

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Researchers are asking for your help to monitor the health of corals off Hawaii. And they’re offering a free, simple tool to do it.
A team of researchers created a waterproof color wheel that shows different stages of coral bleaching.
Oceangoers are being asked to use the card to assess the health of coral and then report their findings in online in the Pacific Islands Ocean Observing System.
“It will allow us to identify where coral bleaching is happening and also identify areas of resilience, so where we can focus our efforts on,” said Anita Tsang, a graduate assistant at the Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology’s Coral Reef Ecology Lab.
"And that way managers can actually take action and directly address these issues.”
If you’re interested in getting a free card, you can pick one up at the Division of Aquatic Resources Offices on Oahu, Maui, Kauai, Hawaii Island and other select sites.
For more information, click here.
