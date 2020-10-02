State begins distribution of PPE, with more available for eligible organizations

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has begun the distribution of Personal Protective Equipment, and more is still available.
Hawaii Emergency Management Agency says they have shipped out the first round of the PPE.
They’ll be heading to businesses including childcare providers, doctors and dentists. Small businesses, non-profit organizations and those within the DOE school system are also eligible.
Officials say they got more than 1,800 online orders through the PPE Distribution program.
The program is funded by the state and is aimed at getting PPE at no-cost to designated qualified recipients.
For more information or to see if you qualify
