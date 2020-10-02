Report: Jobless rate in Kahului-Lahaina metro area is highest in the nation

State of Hawaii, Honolulu unemployment office (Source: None)
By Chavonnie Ramos | October 2, 2020

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The COVID-19 pandemic has hit Hawaii’s economy hard, especially on the Neighbor Islands.

A new analysis underscores that point.

Using Bureau of Labor Statistics figures, SmartAsset found that Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina had the nation’s highest unemployment rate among metro areas in August ― at 20.7%.

That’s up from just 2.7% in February.

The 18 percentage point jump in the unemployment rate is also the largest for any metro area.

In no. 2 on the list was Las Vegas followed by Atlantic City, both also tourism-dependent places.

Honolulu tied for the nation’s eighth-highest unemployment rate among metro areas, at 10.6%.

The full report, available here, examined unemployment across 389 U.S. metro areas.

