Report: Jobless rate in Kahului-Lahaina metro area is highest in the nation

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The COVID-19 pandemic has hit Hawaii’s economy hard, especially on the Neighbor Islands.
A new analysis underscores that point.
Using Bureau of Labor Statistics figures, SmartAsset found that Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina had the nation’s highest unemployment rate among metro areas in August ― at 20.7%.
That’s up from just 2.7% in February.
The 18 percentage point jump in the unemployment rate is also the largest for any metro area.
In no. 2 on the list was Las Vegas followed by Atlantic City, both also tourism-dependent places.
Honolulu tied for the nation’s eighth-highest unemployment rate among metro areas, at 10.6%.
The full report, available here, examined unemployment across 389 U.S. metro areas.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.