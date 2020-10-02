Open House: Spacious 2 BD, 2 BA home in Kailua and 3 BD, 2.5 BA home in Makakilo

Next up, check out this cool and breezy 3 Bedroom 2 and a half bath tri-level home in Makakilo. It’s got views of Diamond Head, mountains and at night you get a gorgeous view of the city lights below! The home is freshly painted with a huge front yard located in a cul-de-sac. There’s even a solar water heater included too! It’s conveniently located near the freeway, major shopping centers and Ko Olina Beach and resorts. Call for private showing, as this one’s sure to go quickly as well!