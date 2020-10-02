Lt. Gov. Green says President Trump at higher risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lt. Gov Josh Green knows how rough COVID-19 can be — after his bout with the virus last month.
As a doctor, he also knows President Trump’s risk of severe symptoms is higher given his age.
Trump, 74, announced Thursday night that he had tested positive for COVID-19 along with the first lady. He said they were planning to quarantine.
“Anyone over 70 years old with COVID, they have a very high likelihood of a severe illness,” Green said.
This past June, the White House said Trump weighed 243 pounds but was in good health overall. That will certainly help him — along with excellent medical care and access to Remdesivir, steroids, and plasma.
The president’s close contacts will need to be tested and Green says after Tuesday’s debate that could include Vice President Joe Biden. “Though more than 6 feet away they were not wearing masks,” he said.
And “they were both yelling at each other a lot.”
Researchers say age is by far the strongest predictor of severe symptoms from COVID-19. Studies show about 1 of every 10 coronavirus patients in their mid-70 or older will not survive.
Green predicts many lawmakers will also need to be quarantined, putting Congress on hold as Americans await a new stimulus bill and hearings on the Supreme Court nominee.
And all this, just over a month from the election.
“We should all just be human about this ... just hope that everybody gets over it,” Green said.
