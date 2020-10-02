Kolten Wong and the Cardinals get eliminated from playoffs, after losing Wild Card series to Padres

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former University of Hawaii second baseman Kolten Wong and the St. Louis Cardinals ended their season tonight, after losing game three of their Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres.
The three-game series started off strong for the Cards, taking game one 7-4, with St. Louis' Paul Goldschmidt, who hit a two-run home run during a four-run first inning.
In game two, Hawaii’s Kolten Wong homered and drove in four runs for the Cards, who led 6-2 in the sixth, before the Padres went on a tear ignited by San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. — the Padres would force a game three with a final score of 11-9.
Friday’s winner takes all third game, the Padres would take a 4-0 victory over St. Louis, earning their first postseason series victory since 1998 — moving on to the National League Divisional Series against their rival Los Angeles Dodgers.
For the Cardinals, the road to the postseason was long and unusual, after a coronavirus outbreak rescheduled 16 of their games, St. Louis played 53 games in 44 days, including 11 doubleheaders — six of them in a 14-day span.
Fellow 'Bow and former teammate, Greg Garcia was on the Padres bench — Garcia and his San Diego teammates will move on to the NDLS with the Dodgers.
For Wong and the Cardinals, their postseason run ended tonight.
