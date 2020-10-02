2020 Hawaii Bowl canceled over pandemic concerns

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - ESPN will cancel the 2020 Hawaii Bowl due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, ESPN Events says.
In a statement from ESPN Events, who hosts the Hawaii Bowl, says the game that was set to be played in December, will be canceled due to the current travel restrictions and the evolving conditions of the pandemic — the Bahamas Bowl was also canceled in this announcement.
“We are disappointed that we aren’t able to stage events at these premier destinations this year,” said ESPN senior vice president of college sports programming & ESPN Events Pete Derzis. “We are committed to bringing both games back in 2021, and we thank our conference partners, sponsors and the local communities for their ongoing support and understanding.”
ESPN Events now loses two of their 17 postseason college football bowl games for 2020, with more details on the rest of their bowl season slate to come later.
The Hawaii Bowl does plan to return to Aloha Stadium in 2021.
