Forecast: Spotty thunderstorms moving through the state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A disturbance will pass from east to west across the islands today through Saturday, bringing scattered showers and a slight chance for thunderstorms as it moves through. More typical trade wind weather will return Saturday night and hold through early next week, with scattered windward showers and the isolated leeward spillover. Winds may become lighter once again during the middle of next week as a front approaches from the northwest.
Surf along north facing shores will increase this morning and will approach advisory levels. Surf along south-facing shores will remain small over the weekend but could see a bump for the first half of next week. East shore surf may also increase Sunday night through early next week as a long period swell associated with Hurricane Maria reaches the islands.
