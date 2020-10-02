Farm-to-Car program launches on Big Island, giving farmers a boost

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a successful run of the Farm-to-Car program on Oahu, Hawaii County will begin the same program this month.
The farm-to-car initiatives supports local farmers and brings fresh produce to Hawaii families.
Online ordering begins today, Oct. 2. Customers can pre-order products such as meats, eggs, cheeses, baked goods, and vegetables online by clicking here.
Customers can pick up their orders on Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Puna Hongwanji Mission in Kea’au.
“This initiative was created to connect our community with Hawaiʻi Island farmers. It gives people access to locally grown food at a reasonable cost. It also encourages our hardworking farmers to continue farming,” Aileen Yeh, president of Hilo County Farm Bureau, said.
The program is being funded by the County of Hawai’i Department of Research and Development’s Innovation and COVID-19 Economic Recovery Grant Program.
Farmers, ranchers, nurserymen, and food producers are also being invited to be vendors with the program. If you’re interested in being a part of the program, email coordinator McKenzie Wildey at easthawaiifarm2car@hfbf.org, or complete the Supplier Form available on the program’s website.
“East Hawai’i Farm-to-Car is a great addition to the local food marketplace. Many producers have been struggling with reduced traffic at their traditional sales venues, and Farm-to-Car has stepped in to fill the gaps with their easy-to-use web platform," Local farmer David Cooper, owner of Triple Plaid Farm, said.
For Oahu residents interested in the Farm-to-Car program, click here.
