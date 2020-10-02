Entertainment: Local artists drop new music with an empowering Hawaii twist

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Stacie Kuʻulei has a new single and music video releasing Friday. Hawaii News Now Sunrise debuted part of the clip on air.
Ku’ulei is the 7th grade special education teacher from Kalakaua Middle School who originally comes from the Island of Kauai
The song called ‘Rise Up’ is available on all platforms.
Local artist Kimie Miner also is releasing a new single. She talked about the opportunity through her mentoring program, to have kids and Ohana take part in her record process.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.