Drive-thru flu shot clinic planned for Kakaako this weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There will be a drive-thru flu shot clinic in Kakaako this weekend.
The flu shots will be administered in the parking lot of the Kakaako Waterfront Park from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday and Sunday. The first hour of each day is reserved for seniors 65 and older.
No insurance is required, but if you do have insurance, you’re encouraged to bring a photocopy of your medical insurance cards.
Participants will also need to fill out a flu Shot Questionnaire and Consent Form. Click here for a copy.
“This year, more than ever, it is very important to get a flu shot,” said Dr. Jill Omori, the City’s Infectious Disease Officer. “Although a flu shot will not protect you against COVID-19, the flu and COVID-19 are very difficult to distinguish from each other. Being protected against the flu will decrease the likelihood that you would need to get a COVID test. In addition, decreasing the number of flu cases that we have in the community would help to preserve health care resources for possible COVID-19 cases.”
Participants will need to remain in their cars with masks on, and a State ID ready to present.
The city asks that the public enter through the intersection of Ward Avenue and Ala Moana Boulevard.
Shots will be given out on a first come, first serve basis.
For more information, contact My Health Solutions (808) 294-1399.
