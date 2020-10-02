Drive-thru flu shot clinic planned for Kakaako this weekend

“This year, more than ever, it is very important to get a flu shot,” said Dr. Jill Omori, the City’s Infectious Disease Officer. “Although a flu shot will not protect you against COVID-19, the flu and COVID-19 are very difficult to distinguish from each other. Being protected against the flu will decrease the likelihood that you would need to get a COVID test. In addition, decreasing the number of flu cases that we have in the community would help to preserve health care resources for possible COVID-19 cases.”