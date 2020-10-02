CEO accused of defrauding Hawaii banks out of $12.8M in stimulus funds granted bail

CEO accused of defrauding Hawaii banks out of $12.8M in stimulus funds granted bail
Federal Courthouse. Honolulu, Hawaii. (Source: HNN)
By HNN Staff | October 2, 2020 at 2:57 PM HST - Updated October 2 at 2:57 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The prominent Hawaii businessman accused of defrauding the government of $12.8 million in federal stimulus funds is out on bail.

A federal judge approved a $2 million cash-only bail for Navatek CEO Martin Kao.

Prosecutors tried to have Kao held without bail, saying he lied and understated his assets and connections to Taiwan during a pretrial interview. The judge said the statements were not significant.

Kao will be placed on house arrest and have to wear a GPS bracelet.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.