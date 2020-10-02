CEO accused of defrauding Hawaii banks out of $12.8M in stimulus funds granted bail

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The prominent Hawaii businessman accused of defrauding the government of $12.8 million in federal stimulus funds is out on bail.
A federal judge approved a $2 million cash-only bail for Navatek CEO Martin Kao.
Prosecutors tried to have Kao held without bail, saying he lied and understated his assets and connections to Taiwan during a pretrial interview. The judge said the statements were not significant.
Kao will be placed on house arrest and have to wear a GPS bracelet.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.