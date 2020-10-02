2 candidates for Honolulu mayor have spent more than $3M on race so far

By HNN Staff | October 2, 2020 at 5:33 PM HST - Updated October 2 at 5:33 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite the pandemic-depressed economy, the Honolulu mayor’s race is turning out to be a big spending contest.

Combined, the two remaining candidates have spent more than $3 million through Sept. 30.

Keith Amemiya outraised Rick Blangiardi over the last two months, bringing in nearly $500,000.

Amemiya’s campaign has amassed $2 million and spent $1.9 million.

Blangiardi raised $389,000 over the last two months.

His campaign has raised a total of $1.4 million ― although $400,000 of that was his own money.

