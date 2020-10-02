3 additional COVID-19 fatalities, 87 new infections reported

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is reporting three additional COVID-19 fatalities Friday, pushing the statewide death toll from the virus to 142.
All of the new deaths were on Oahu.
Meanwhile, there were 87 new infections statewide. Of those, 70 were on Oahu, 16 were on the Big Island and one was out-of-state. The new cases push the statewide total for cases to 12,601.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
- 11,2365 total cases
- 9,349 released from isolation
- 779 required hospitalization
- 117 deaths
- 752 total cases
- 618 released from isolation
- 42 required hospitalization
- 15 deaths
- 391 total cases
- 366 released from isolation
- 56 required hospitalization
- 9 deaths
- 59 total cases
- 56 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 34 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 1 death
