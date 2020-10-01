300 workers hired for call center to help with Hawaii unemployment insurance

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new virtual call center for Hawaii unemployment insurance claims launched on Wednesday.
“I’m happy to share that $4.92 million of the coronavirus relief fund are being used to staff a 200-person call center for our state unemployment office,” said Governor David Ige.
The Hawaii Labor Director said as of Wednesday afternoon the department has serviced more than 200,000 claimants and processed over 96-percent of those claims. About 8,000 people still need help.
“Just this morning, when I checked my bank account, praying that maybe I’ll get that extra money and then only to see the $140 to live on for two weeks. It’s like what am I going to do,” said Kauai resident Pamela Andrade.
Andrade lost her job in March because of pandemic. She, like thousands of other Hawaii residents, are desperate for money and have lost faith in the state’s unemployment system.
“This is a real pivot for DLIR,” said Rep. Aaron Ling Johanson, chair of the House Committee on Labor & Public Employment.
Johanson said the new call center will be a game changer.
“We simply need more people and more bodies to be able to address these outstanding claims and I think that’s what these new initiatives coupled together will achieve,” he said.
The state labor director says 200 trained operators will be answering phones from 7:45 a-m to 4:40 p-m Monday through Friday.
In addition, 100 adjudicators will be coming onboard in mid-October to decide on issues that typically hold up claims.
The department is outsourcing a company called “Maximus Inc.” to do the work.
“The reason for going with the mainland contractor is they have done this in 13 other states. They have individuals who are uptrained and are able to handle the different calls that will be coming in,” said Director Anne Perreira-Eustaquio.
Eustaquio said 40-percent of the workforce will be local.
“They’re uptrained by these experienced individuals so we can infuse money into the economy as well and get those claims cleaned up,” she said.
The toll-free numbers are (833)-901-2272 and (833)-901-2275 and respectively correspond to the local numbers (808)-762-5751 and (808)-762-5752.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.