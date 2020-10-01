With fall break nearing, Castle High students to handout out fun activity kits

KANEOHE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Calling all kids on the Oahu’s windward side who may need a small break from all the studying at home.
Students at Castle High School are making about 1,500 activity kits to distribute to nine elementary and middle schools in the area for students and their families to enjoy and assemble over the upcoming fall break.
The school’s Fall Break Engineering Challenge kits are filled with two fun STEM activities, including a foil boat and gummy bear tower challenge.
Distribution of the kits will be this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Castle parking lot.
The activities are intended for students and their families kindergarten through 12th grade in the Kaneohe school district.
“Since these activities are for such a huge age range, we aren’t drilling students on scientific concepts, but instead giving them a hands on experience that a lot of kids aren’t getting anymore since they spend so much time looking at things virtually,” says Castle Biology teacher, Dani Padilla.
Students can post their results up on Castle High School’s website to see other student’s challenges.
“This is an important project, or way of reaching out to our network of feeder schools to just provide students something fun to do during their fall break,” said Bernie Tyrell, Castle High School Principal.
“They can work with their family members on these little projects to spark some interest in engineering and the engineering design process.”
Kits will be available first come first serve.
