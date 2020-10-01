Veterans cemeteries on Kauai, Maui to get $6M for expansion projects

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii will receive $6 million in federal funds to expand veteran cemeteries on Kauai and Maui, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz announced Thursday.
The Kauai Veterans Cemetery will receive the bulk of funds ― about $5 million ― to fund construction of 215 pre-placed crypts, 407 in-ground cremains gravesites, 640 columbarium niches and a new memorial wall. The funds also go towards maintenance purposes.
The Maui Veterans Cemetery will receive the remaining funds for construction of 640 columbarium niches and a memorial wall, and maintenance purposes as well.
“Thousands of brave service members from Hawaii put their lives on the line to serve our country," Schatz said. “These federal funds will help us expand our veterans cemeteries so we can continue to honor their legacies.”
