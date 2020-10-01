U.S. Coast Guard searching for 2 missing kayakers off Hawaii Island’s Punaluu Beach

HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Coast Guard crews are searching for two overdue kayakers off Punaluu Beach.
Officials say the two kayakers — a man and a woman believed to be in their 50s — were last seen around 3 p.m. Wednesday leaving the shore in a yellow two-person kayak.
The Coast Guard said they also were wearing yellow personal flotation devices.
Just after 6:30 p.m., crews were alerted that the couple did not return to shore as the sun began to set.
Mariners in the area were put on alert to keep an eye out for the kayakers. Multiple search and rescue crews are also participating in the search.
Anyone with information regarding the kayakers is requested to contact the Sector Honolulu Command center at 808-842-2600.
Officials say its a fairly calm night on the water, with winds of 5 mph and seas up to three feet. These conditions are contributing to the search efforts, which are ongoing.
This story will be updated.
