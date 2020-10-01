State: Tahitian prawns are being poisoned in streams on the Big Island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is investigating suspected poisonings of streams north of Hilo that have killed large numbers of Tahitian prawns.
Over the last three months, state conservation officers collected samples of the prawns, water and sediment to verify the poisonings after photos showed mass die-offs of the prawns.
In 2018, the DLNR responded to similar incidents in the same streams.
The state said that people should be mindful about the sources of their prawns and provide detailed information if they believe a stream is poisoned.
“These poisonings not only risk the public’s health when they unknowingly eat a poisoned prawn, but clearly this illegal activity has dramatic and negative impacts on the otherwise pristine streams flowing from the mountains and into the ocean on Hawaii island," DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla said.
"If anyone has information on any of these poisoning’s we strongly urge you to contact DOCARE.”
DOCARE investigators say unless a suspect is caught using pesticides or other chemicals on streams, cases are hard to prosecute. No arrests have been made.
