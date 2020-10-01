State reports 108 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional fatalities on Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is reporting three additional COVID-19 fatalities Thursday, pushing the official death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 139.
All of the newly-reported deaths were on Oahu.
Meanwhile, there were 108 new COVID-19 cases statewide. Of those, 102 were on Oahu and the remaining six were on the Big Island. The new infections push the statewide total to 12,515.
Some 2,036 cases remain “active,” which means the patients have not yet been released from isolation.
It’s the second consecutive day Hawaii has seen a triple-digit increase in new cases after several days of smaller jumps. The uptick comes as the state scrambles to prepare for the Oct. 15 launch of a much-touted pre-travel testing program meant to welcome back trans-Pacific visitors.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
- 11,296 total cases
- 9,307 released from isolation
- 761 required hospitalization
- 114 deaths
- 736 total cases
- 612 released from isolation
- 42 required hospitalization
- 15 deaths
- 391 total cases
- 365 released from isolation
- 56 required hospitalization
- 9 deaths
- 59 total cases
- 56 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 33 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 1 death
This story will be updated.
