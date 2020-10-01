Saint Louis’ Ellis, Mililani’s Iosefa selected for the 2021 Polynesian Bowl

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame has selected two more local athletes for the 2021 Polynesian Bowl — inviting Saint Louis' Kalan Ellis and Mililani’s Fatuvalu Iosefa.
Saint Louis' Ellis played offensive line for the Crusaders, blocking for quarterback Jayden de Laura who threw for over 3,000 yards and rushed 345 yards, taking them all the way to their fourth straight State Championship — Ellis earning First Team ILH Open Division honors last season.
Ellis made his commitment to Syracuse this off season.
Mililani’s Iosefa played safety for the Trojans in 2019, racking up 13 and a half tackles and an interception, helping Mililani to get to the State Open Division semifinals — making OIA Open Division honorable mention.
Iosefa will be playing his college ball on the west coast, after committing to California.
The fifth edition of the game is still set to take place on time, with Polynesian Hall of Fame officials working with Hawaii state officials to proceed as planned.
The 2021 Polynesian Bowl is set to kickoff, Saturday, January 23rd on CBS Sports Network.
