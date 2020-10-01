Mountain West releases 2020 football schedule; UH to open season with 2 road games

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Mountain West Conference has released its shortened eight-game schedule for the 2020 football season, with the Rainbow Warriors playing four games at home and four on the road.
This schedule is still subject to the approval from state and county officials.
The 'Bows open the season with consecutive away games at Fresno State (Oct. 24) and Wyoming (Oct. 31) before making their 2020 home debut against New Mexico (Nov. 7).
Then it’s back on the road against San Diego State (Nov. 14), before returning to Aloha Stadium to host Boise State (Nov. 21) — a rematch of last year' Mountain West Championship game.
There is no bye week this season, so following UH’s game with Boise State, Nevada (Nov. 28) travels to Honolulu, before closing the season out with an away game at San Jose State (Dec. 5) and a home game against UNLV (Dec. 12).
The Mountain West Championship game will be played on December 19th, with no divisional delineation this season to determine the match up — the two teams with the highest conference winning percentage will be in the title game.
The modified schedule includes seven schools from the original 2020 slate, eliminating their game with Air Force and replacing it with Wyoming to play for the Paniolo Trophy, UH will play two more rivalry trophy games — the Dick Tomey Trophy (vs. San Jose State) and the Island Showdown Trophy (vs. UNLV)
The last time the 'Bows opened the season with two road games was 2016, when the Warriors traveled to Australia to take on California, followed by a trip to Michigan.
On Wednesday, the 'Bows practice was cut short after four players tested positive for COVID-19 — those players are in isolation and the impacted areas are being cleaned, while all team activities are currently on pause.
UH officials have not given a timeline of when practices will resume, but without any more obstacles and the approval from Gov. David Ige, the Rainbow Warriors kick off the 2020 football season on October 24th, on the road at Fresno State.
