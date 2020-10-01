Green says Hawaii could see up to 8,000 visitors a day after pre-travel testing launch

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii could see 5,000 to 8,000 visitors a day shortly after the mid-October launch of the state’s pre-travel testing program, Lt. Gov. Josh Green said Thursday.
Under the program, travelers will be able to forgo the state’s mandatory quarantine for trans-Pacific travelers if they arrive with a negative COVID-19 test taken 72 hours before flight departure.
In a news conference Thursday, Green acknowledged the program “will not be perfect.”
But he said it will dramatically decrease the risk involved with rebooting the tourism industry ― something Green said is critical for getting people back to work.
“This program adds an extra layer of security. Right now, nobody is getting a test before traveling," Green said. “We have to begin the economy again. People are suffering.”
The state has partnered with CVS, Walgreens and Kaiser Permanente to launch the program. Several airlines have also announced they’ll offer tests of their own for those headed to the islands.
Here’s how the pre-travel testing program works:
- After booking a flight, the traveler would go to safetravels.hawaii.gov to register.
- No more than 72 hours before departure of the traveler’s final leg, they would need to test negative for COVID-19. Only some tests are accepted until the program.
- Anyone 18 and over will need to register for the Safe Travels program. And everyone 5 and over will need to get a negative test. Younger children are exempt.
- Those who come to Hawaii and have not yet received their negative test will need to quarantine until they get the results. If they test positive, they will need to isolate for 14 days.
Green said in addition to testing negative, travelers will need to socially distance and wear a mask.
And he said the program is an “additional burden" to trans-Pacific travelers. As tests improve and people are reassured by the program, he expects the number of visitors to go up.
He said by early 2021, bookings to Hawaii could be up to 50% of normal.
Green also said that while the program decreases the risk of COVID-19 spreading, it does not mean rebooting tourism is risk-free.
Even with the testing, Green expects 1 in 1,000 travelers could be asymptomatic but still test negative. With 8,000 visitors a day, that would translate into as many as eight positives.
Some mayors have floated the idea of requiring a second test for travelers, requiring them to go into quarantine until they test negative three or four days after arrival.
Green said the statewide program does not include a second test requirement because Hawaii doesn’t have the capacity to offer that many tests daily.
He also noted that people cannot be required to be tested, though they can be required to quarantine.
And he said practically speaking, requiring a second test would likely mean very few visitors would come. “Almost no one would go to the markets where they ask for a second test,” he said.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.