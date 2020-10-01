LIST: These airlines (and 1 airport) will offer COVID-19 tests for travelers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state’s pre-travel testing program will launch on Oct. 15, allowing trans-Pacific travelers to bypass quarantine if they test negative for COVID-19 before arriving.
While the tests for travelers are slated to be available through Walgreens, CVS, Kaiser Permanente and other partners, airlines are also rolling out their own testing programs to woo travelers back.
Here are the airlines that have announced testing:
Alaska Airlines
Beginning: Oct. 12
Location: Seattle
Alaska Airlines is partnering with healthcare provider Carbon Health to offer rapid COVID-19 testing in pop-up clinics across the West Coasts, beginning Oct. 12 in Seattle.
Cost: $135 for Alaska flyers, and will be ready within two hours
Testing is available for Alaska guests 3 months and older.
American Airlines
Beginning: Oct. 15
Location: Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport
American Airlines will offer three options for pre-flight COVID-19 testing to customers with flights from DFW to Honolulu and Maui.
Cost: $129 for the at-home option. American will release details later on the cost of other options.
- At-home test from LetsGetChecked, observed by a medical professional virtually, with results expected within 48 hours. In-person testing will be at a CareNow urgent care location.
- Onsite rapid testing will be administered by CareNow at DFW.
Hawaiian Airlines
Beginning: “Around Oct. 15”
Location: Labs located near Los Angeles and San Francisco International airports
In partnership with Worksite Labs, Hawaiian Airlines will offer a drive-thru PCR test to customers traveling from California to Hawaii. Hawaiian Airlines said that more testing locations will be announced later at “other U.S. mainland gateways.”
Cost:
- $150 for same day drive-thru results
- $90 for results within 36 hours
- $150 for mail-in saliva test
United Airlines
Beginning: Oct. 15
Location: San Francisco International Airport
Cost:
- $250 for a rapid Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 test performed by GoHealth Urgent Care at San Francisco International Airport on the day of travel
- A $80 mail-in test administered by Color that needs to be completed 72 hours prior to travel
Oakland Airport
Beginning: Oct. 15
Location: Facility at the airport’s North Field terminal complex, 9070 Earhart Road.
Oakland Airport officials have also announced they will launch their own pre-travel testing program for passengers. Free tests will be conducted by appointment only by CityHealth Urgent Care.
