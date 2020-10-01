Honolulu man, 20, indicted, accused of plotting chemical attack on Oahu apartments

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu man has been indicted after allegedly plotting to attack a Honolulu apartment complex by means of chemical weaponry and explosives.
A federal grand jury indicted 20-year-old Ethan Sandomire for attempting to possess a chemical weapon, and possessing an unregistered destructive device.
The U.S. Department of Justice in Hawaii said between December 2019 and March 2020, Sandomire did extensive research into explosives. Prosecutors say he had files on his computer ranging from instructional material on how to create destructive weapons, to plans for an attack on a Honolulu building.
Prosecutors also allege that he went as far as scoping out the unnamed residential complex in Honolulu, where there were 450 residential apartment units, several commercial spaces, and a multi-level grocery store.
Court documents say he even requested the floor plan from a front desk worker, who refused to hand the layouts over.
Just days earlier, prosecutors say he went to a hardware store and purchased items that could lead to the creation of a toxic gas when combined.
Sandomire was arrested on March 29 of this year. At the time of his arrest, authorities seized large amounts of materials that could serve as ingredients to a destructive weapon, such as aluminum powder, other chemicals, ignition systems and victim-initiated tripwire systems.
The charge of possessing a chemical weapon carries a max statutory penalty of life imprisonment along with a fine of up to $250,000. For the count of owning an unregistered destructive device, Sandomire faces a punishment of 10 years behind bars with a fine of up to $10,000.
“My office will use the tools at its disposal to protect the community from those who possess destructive devices and chemical weapons. These kinds of cases underscore the importance of vigilant action by law enforcement to protect the public from the acquisition and use of materials that can cause devastating harm to our communities,” U.S. Attorney for the District of Hawaii, Kenji M. Price said.
The indictment filed Wednesday is merely allegations until Sandomire is either proven innocent or guilty in a court of law.
